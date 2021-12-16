Tanzania: New Milestone in Bone Marrow Transplant

MUHIMBILI National Hospital is looking to conduct bone marrow transplants to six patients every month following a successful infusion of the healthy blood-forming stem cells to five patients.

MNH Executive Director Prof Lawrence Museru announced the good news yesterday, as the national referral hospital discharged the first five patients who successfully underwent bone marrow transplant.

According to experts at MNH the transplant is performed on patients whose stem cells have been damaged or destroyed due to diseases or conditions like sickle cell, leukemia and some types of cancers.

The procedure also known as stem cell transplant is done by replacing damaged or destroyed bone marrow with healthy bone marrow stem cells.

The milestone, which has been spearheaded by the government's efforts to take specialized medical services closer to the people, is the first one to be performed in Eastern and Central Africa.

In addition to Tanzania, African countries, which currently perform bone marrow transplants, are South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Comoro and Nigeria. He said the five patients who underwent bone marrow transplant have all recovered and they have been discharged to join their families and proceed with other routines.

"The national hospital aimed at making the services sustainable therefore it will conduct the procedure to six patients every month, which is equivalent to 72 patients annually... We have all the required infrastructure and specialist doctors in Upanga and Mloganzila hospitals," Prof Museru said.

Prof Museru said the institution will continue to focus on provision of specialized services and it intends to build the transplant centre whereby all transplant services, including renal transplant, cochlear implant, IVF, liver transplant, bone marrow transplant and skills lab will be done.

He said the procedure has been performed by Tanzanian medical specialists after a number of intensive training and incubations from their counterparts in the HCD hospital of Bungalow in India.

A Hematologist at MNH Dr Stella Rwezaura, who led a team of local specialists to perform bone marrow transplant, said that it took a sleepless night for her team to reach the milestone and make history by performing such a procedure.

"May I extend our appreciation to the government, the hospital management and everyone who supported this mission. It was not easy as it took us a lot of learning, experience sharing and cracking heads but from now on this service will continue to be offered at MNH Upanga and Mloganzila," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the other four patients, Mr, Fadhili Mdogano (36) a resident of Njombe region, expressed gratitude to the hospital management and the government for restoring hope and smiles in their lives.

Meanwhile, MNH is expected to start offering In vitro fertilization (IVF) services by next year. Experts describe IVF as a process where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing the ovum or ova from the woman's ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in liquid in a laboratory.

Prof Museru said that the service is expected to commence in February, next year after completing necessary preparations including training of health personnel and installation of equipment.