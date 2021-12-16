Southern Africa: Airlines Association of Southern Africa Breathe a Sigh Relief As UK Reverses Travel Restrictions

15 December 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) in a statement released this week expressed relief that sense has prevailed and the UK has decided to relax the travel restrictions that were hastily imposed on South Africa and other Southern African countries.

The UK had intitialy imposed a travel ban following the announcement of the identification of the Omicron variant by South African scientists last month.

"It was clear from the start that restrictions, the intentions of which are debatable, were counter-productive and ineffective. We trust that policy makers and political leaders will take their lead from science and harmonise their adoption of measures for safe air travel that are recommended by the World Health Organisation and its UN sister body, the International Civil Aviation Organisation," said AASA CEO, Aaron Munetsi.

Munetsi meanwhile said governments that have imposed restrictions on air travel ought to provide financial relief to airlines, their service providers and employees who have all been negatively affected by these restrictions.

