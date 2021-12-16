Namibia: Namcor Adds Another Retail Service Station to Portfolio - Opens New Service Station in Oshakati

15 December 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) last week opened their latest service station located on the Endola Road, Extension 5 in Oshakati.

The NAMCOR Ekuku Service station is uniquely positioned to serve the vast community, given Oshakati's population of roughly 36,000 residents, providing motorists and travellers with a 24-hour convenience store.

"We will continue to open service stations around the country to cater to the needs of every Namibian, providing jobs as well as offering consumers a wider variety of choices," the company said in a statement.

Managing Director of NAMCOR, Immanuel Mulunga said they will continue to implement their expansion strategy across Namibia in line with the directives of their visionary leadership.

"As part of this priority, the company seeks to deliver world-class services to the public through our state of the art service station infrastructure and facilities," he added.

To date, NAMCOR has a total of 9 service stations across the country and has embarked on several sites that are currently under construction with completion slated for early 2022.

