Uganda: Ministry Releases 'Normal' Schools Re-Opening Calendar

Schools Calendar 2022

First term Jan 10 - April 15

Second Term May 9 - August 12

Third Term September 5 - December 9

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has released a 12 month calendar for the resumption of studies for all schools in Uganda. Schools resume January 10, 2021 and run full year, to December 9, when third term closes.

Many had expected the completion of the academic year 2020 first as many children remained studying online in the past year, and progression of learners to the next level, with an accelerated core curriculum coverage. The annual UNEB exams were also expected to be mid-year, as it was this year.

The academic year 2020 was cut short when President Yoweri Musefeni announced a total lockdown in March 2020. Schools remained closed until October when the government allowed finalists at institutions of higher learning and learners in candidate classes to reopen.

Subsequently, a new calendar was issued and schedules for other classes to return to school in a staggered manner were made. However, in April this year the country was hit by a second wave of covid-19 infections leading to a second closure.

Uganda is the only country in Africa where schools remain fully closed for close to two years.

Data collected from UNICEF shows that Uganda has closed schools longest in the world followed by Nepal, and Bolivia.