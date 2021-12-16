Algeria: Tebboune-Saied Talks Extended to Delegations From Both Countries

15 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The head-to-head talks held Wednesday between the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, at the Carthage Palace in Tunis, have been extended to delegations from both countries.

President Tebboune was welcomed upon his arrival at Carthage International Airport by President Kais Saied and senior officials.

The warm reception given to President Tebboune reflects the deepness of historical and strategic ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

The visit is in line with the actions undertaken by both countries to "further boost the deep relationship of fraternity between the two brother peoples and expand the areas of cooperation to a quality level that meets the common desire of the leaders and the peoples of the two countries," the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.

See also: President Tebboune warmly welcomed in Tunis

The visit of President Tebboune to Tunisia comes a few days after that of the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane.

He had met with the Head of the Tunisian Government, Najla Bouden.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X