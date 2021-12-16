Algeria: Tebboune-Saied Talks Extended to Delegations From Both Countries

The head-to-head talks held Wednesday between the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, at the Carthage Palace in Tunis, have been extended to delegations from both countries.

President Tebboune was welcomed upon his arrival at Carthage International Airport by President Kais Saied and senior officials.

The warm reception given to President Tebboune reflects the deepness of historical and strategic ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

The visit is in line with the actions undertaken by both countries to "further boost the deep relationship of fraternity between the two brother peoples and expand the areas of cooperation to a quality level that meets the common desire of the leaders and the peoples of the two countries," the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.

The visit of President Tebboune to Tunisia comes a few days after that of the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane.

He had met with the Head of the Tunisian Government, Najla Bouden.