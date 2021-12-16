Algeria: President Tebboune Warmly Welcomed in Tunis

TUNIS-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has received a fraternal and official welcome upon his arrival Wednesday afternoon in Tunis as part of a two-day state visit to this sister country, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

The warm reception given to President Tebboune reflects the deepness of historical and strategic ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Kais Saied listened to the national anthems of the two countries. They greeted a military detachment that honored them while 21 cannon shots sounded in honor of the distinguished guest of Tunisia.