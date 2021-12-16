Libya: Exposed - the Brutal Libyan Detention Centres That Keep African Migrants Out of Europe

15 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ian Urbina

Tired of migrants arriving from Africa, the EU has created a shadow immigration system that captures them before they reach its shores, and sends them to brutal Libyan detention centres run by militias.

A collection of makeshift warehouses sits along the highway in Ghout al-Shaal, a worn neighbourhood of auto-repair shops and scrapyards in Tripoli, the capital of Libya. Formerly a storage depot for cement, the site was reopened in January, its outer walls heightened and topped with barbed wire. Men in black-and-blue camouflage uniforms, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, stand guard around a blue shipping container that passes for an office. On the gate, a sign reads "Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration". The facility is a secretive prison for migrants. Its name, in Arabic, is Al-Mabani - The Buildings.

At 3am on February 5, Aliou Candé, a sturdy, shy 28-year-old migrant from Guinea-Bissau, arrived at the prison. He had left home 18 months earlier, because his family's farm was failing, and had set out to join two brothers in Europe. But, as he attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea on a rubber dinghy, with more than 100 other migrants, the Libyan Coast Guard intercepted them and took them to Al-Mabani....

