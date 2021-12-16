Uganda: Speaker Oulanyah Moots Special Debate On "The Uganda We Want"

16 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has revealed he intends to organise a special debate where all legislators will be given an opportunity to debate "the Uganda we want."

According to speaker, the debate will generate collective understanding of what government plans to do hence enabling legislators to critique with knowledge and focus

However, opposition legislators led by their Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe said such a debate will never see the light of day because it will be frustrated by the NRM.

This is the second time the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah is tabling the proposal

Oulanyah said the debate will guide parliament on in the execution of the government agenda for the people and generate collective understanding of what government plans to do and why.

The debate, according to the speaker, is expected to be organized early next year.

Majority of the legislators welcomed the Speaker's proposal of a special debate saying it will give an opportunity to iron out the outstanding issues affecting Uganda's democracy and development. Some like Nambeshe expressed doubt on whether it will take place.

