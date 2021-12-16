Nigeria: Banditry - Zamfara Assembly Recalls Suspended Lawmakers

<i>The two lawmakers were suspended in October over alleged links with bandits.</sub>

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has recalled two of its members it suspended for alleged links with bandits.

The lawmakers took the decision after unanimously adopting the report of their Ethics and Privilege Committee.

The two lawmakers, Ibrahim Tudu-Tukur (Bakura) and Yusuf Anka (Anka) were <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/489596-zamfara-assembly-suspends-lawmakers-for-celebrating-abduction-of-speakers-father.html">suspended</a> in October over alleged links with bandits in their respective areas.

A member, Yusuf Kanoma, had moved the motion for their suspension, alleging that Messrs Anka and Bakura "were jubilant over the kidnap of the father of the Speaker, late Alhaji Mu'azu Magarya".

But the lawmakers denied the allegation and later said their suspension was <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/489659-why-i-was-suspended-zamfara-lawmaker.html">politically motivated.</a>

Interestingly, the two local government areas the lawmakers represent are among the hardest hits by bandits' attacks and kidnappings.

Cleared of aiding banditry

At the plenary sitting of the lawmakers on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Ethics committee, Kabiru Dansadau, presented the report of the committee to the House.

The committee cleared the two lawmakers of the allegation of aiding bandits' activities in their areas.

A member of the House from Zamfara West, who sought anonymity, told <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> on the phone that the members were recalled "because nothing was found against them" and because "some elders in the state have intervened in the issue."

The spokesperson of the speaker, Mustapha Jafaru, confirmed the recall of the suspended lawmakers but denied that it was because of external intervention.

"I can only tell you that the House accepted the recommendations of its own committee. The Speaker commended the committee for a thorough job and commended the suspended lawmakers for respecting the law," he said.

He said the lawmakers would resume sittings in the new legislative year.