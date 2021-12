press release

Appeal administrator grants Eskom approval to file late appeal

The appeal administrator has granted Eskom approval to file their late appeal which they have now submitted.

Members of the public and stakeholders are requested not to panic as there is no imminent power outages.

For media inquiries contact Albi Modise on 083 490 2871 or Richard Mantu on 072 488 1520

Issued jointly by the Departments of Public Enterprises and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment