Namibia: Namcor Inaugurates Ekuku Service Station

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia has recently opened its second service station at Ekuku-Oshakati in the Oshana region.

The latest Namcor service station, located on the edge of Ekuku and Ehenye road, will service the entire surrounding area with fueling needs, as well as provide a host of fast food and beverage options to motorists.

According to Namcor's sales and marketing executive Davis Maphosa, the service brought the total number of service stations to nine since its inception in 2019.

He said the goal is to have 33 service stations serving the country within the next three years.

"Namcor retail agenda looks at establishing a sufficient network of profitable sites that will enable them to later serve remote areas, such as regional capitals and rural areas, that do not have access to these services," he explained.

"Retail sites are one of the building blocks towards realising meaningful shareholder value," he said.

Maphosa stated that although it is Namcor that built the sites, they provide opportunities to the general public to run and operate them.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango indicated that Oshakati has eight operating fuel stations, which serve a community of 37 000 inhabitants.

He said he was proud to see development and investment of such nature at the town.

"The fuel station is strategically located and will serve the entire community of Oshakati and travellers passing through the town," said Hango.

Elia Irimari, governor of the Oshana region, at the same occasion said the development supports their local and regional agenda for increased socio-economic activities.