Namibia: Katima Observes Human Rights Day

Marythar Kambinda

KATIMA MULILO - Human Rights Day was commemorated in Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region last Friday, which coincided with the end of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Bernadette Jagger said history must be repeatedly told.

"The 10th of December is a significant historical day in Namibia, as it commemorates the forcible relocation of Namibian inhabitants in 1959 from the Old Location to what is now known as Katutura," she said.

The event was celebrated under the theme 'Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!'

Jagger said orange symbolises a brighter future - free of violence. It also serves as a symbol of solidarity in the fight against all forms of GBV and violence against children, and it is the colour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

She further emphasised the need to strengthen programmes aimed at reaching out and strengthening the community networks for GBV prevention and response.

Measures should be put in place to engage traditional leaders for them to support GBV prevention programmes in our society.

"We look forward to that bright future where Namibian women and children are free from all forms of discrimination and violence," said Jagger.

According to the United Nations estimates, nearly one in three women, aged 15 years and older, around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner or both - at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of violence against women and girls have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Sheila Roseau said, "Even though countries bear the primary responsibility to achieve and protect human rights for all, I also believe individuals share the responsibility".

According to Roseau, the goal is to bring harmony and peace into the world by observing and trying to eliminate the problems experienced by those who are facing the brutalities of violation of human rights.

She further added that although this is a highly demanding task throughout the world, including Namibia, where poverty, gender-based violence and lack of opportunities and infrastructure pose seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

"But let's not lose sight of the progress in human rights that we have achieved in our continent against these mighty odds," she said

The executive director for Woman's Action for Development Salatiel Shinedima emphasised, "How disheartening it is to observe, despite the progressive legal framework present in the country that is aimed at protecting the rights of every citizen, children continue to bear the brunt of terrible human rights violation in the country.

Our women and children do not feel safe and free in an independent country. Their fundamental rights and freedom are violated daily, and even babies are not spared."