Namibia: Our Future Is in Good Hands... Influential Youth of 2021

Youth

Paheja Siririka

Aletta Shikololo

Namibian youth have in 2021 showed courage and determination, and stood up for themselves and their peers to create positive change in their communities, societies and the country at large.

Through their actions - be it social, political, and/or environmental activism - they continue to influence many to also play their part in creating a Namibian house that takes care of all its members.

With Namibian youth representing more than half of the about 2.5 million inhabitants, they have the power in numbers to affect change for the better.

There are many ways young people can 'be the change' and make a difference in their country.

Many fight their battles through social media, writing online or in newspapers about a cause or taking part in protests.

From the students' unions that fought for equal rights, including racial and economic justice for all, the youth continue to make an impact in society, and continuously try to make a difference in their societies/communities.

Some are involved in policy and budget advocacy; others in civic engagement or education.

Namibian youth continue to stand their ground and work tirelessly to come up with projects to serve the nation.

While there are numerous others, the following list of youth, presented in no particular order, continue to advocate for and drive for change.

They prove that with the right mindset and determination, their plans or ideas can materialise and/or create thought-provoking debates that get the nation talking for something to be done.

Ndatulumukwa Haikali

Founder of Youth in Agriculture (YIA)

Since founding the organisation two years ago, Haikali has actively been assisting communities by helping them to set up backyard gardens for them to become food self-sufficient, and simultaneously empower them with agricultural knowledge and skills.

He also helped set up a community-based marketing hub in the Kavango west and east regions, thereby creating opportunities and jobs.

Several horticulture projects were established, including one at Noordower, which is run by locals.

Bertha Thobias

Social activist

Known for her razor-sharp mind, eloquence and unyielding drive, Thobias is an international award-winning speaker and youth activist.

She has been largely involved in socio-political programmes in the country and has contributed greatly to youth development.

Thobias has been at the forefront of the #Shutitalldown protests in the country, highlighting the significance of meaningful youth participation in political activities.

Pinehas Shikulo (Zuluboy)

Founder of Gweri Vintage Collection

Shikulo is not new to coming up with projects benefiting the larger community.

From collecting soap for less-privileged communities in informal settlements last year, Shikulo teamed up with the African Pathfinder Leadership Initiative to collaborate on a project of making and selling socks to raise funds towards a fellowship programme slated for 2022.

The training is focused on three main priority areas: entrepreneurship, leadership and community development.

Shikulo said collaborations like these are crucial for young Namibians teaming up and creating opportunities for others, and contributing to the socio-economic situation in the country.

Emma Theofelus

Deputy minister of information and communication technology

Appointed as the deputy minister of information and technology at 23, she is the youngest deputy minister on the continent.

Theofelus continues to use her voice to champion causes that affect the lives of African youth.

This has led to her featuring on the 2021 list of 100 Most Influential African Women for the second time in a row.

She is the brains behind the 'Bring a buddy to parly' initiative, which is aimed to bring young people closer to parliament.

She has contributed to the transitioning of the Government Information Centre, championed government communications, and just recently made it to the BBC list of global inspiring and influential women in 2021.

Patience Masua

Politician and youth activist

Masua continuously strives to impact and change communities.

At the age of 22, Masua became the youngest member of parliament when she was appointed by Geingob in April this year, making her one of Africa's youngest MPs.

Since her appointment, Masua has used her office, resources, influence to effect change and to diligently serve Namibian people, especially the youth.

Apart from her work in politics, she is passionate about empowering young people through education, and she currently serves as the Namibian country director of the Southern Africa Youth Forum.

She is also the founder and director of Patience Masua Foundation.

Inna Koviao Hengari

Member of Parliament and youth leader

Hengari vigorously lobbied for youth unemployment to be addressed in all earnest.

After tabling the motion in parliament not so long ago, the discussion cut across the Namibian borders and gained continental attention.

She branded the scourge of unemployment as a serious crisis that warrants a declaration of a state of emergency.

After being re-elected as the secretary general of the Young Democrat Union of Africa in Malawi this year, she vowed to broaden the crisis of unemployment and make it continental. The conversation gained traction.

Fellow youth leaders like Patience Masua and presidential advisor on youth matters Daisry Mathias came forth and organised a group of Namibian youth to engage President Hage Geingob on the issue of youth employment.

It's a discussion that aims to bring about progress in terms of job creation in the future.

Deputy information minister Emma Theofelus has since proposed the implementation of a parliamentary unemployment ad hoc committee to tackle youth unemployment challenges in the country.