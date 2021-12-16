Namibia: Bukalo Village Council Elects New Chairperson

Marythar Kambinda

BUKALO - Out with the old and in with the new is what transpired at the Bukalo Village Council office bearers' election.

After a tie in the nomination of a new chairperson, where former chairperson Joseph Mubonda and Nosiku Mwilima from Swapo were nominated, a runoff vote saw Mwilima elected as the chairperson, while Beaven Sakutuka (PDM) took over from Annoscah Mutumuswana (Swapo) as the new deputy chairperson.

The election was conducted under the watchful eye of magistrate Davy Kambinda last Thursday.

During her acceptance speech, the new chairperson stated not only did she understand the huge task in her new portfolio as chairperson, but she accepts the responsibility that has been entrusted to her.

Mwilima said she was delighted with her new role and acknowledged the huge responsibility bestowed upon her.

"The responsibility will be valueless if I do not seek the much-needed support, firstly from the community of Bukalo, which is the community we all serve - and secondly, from all council members of the Bukalo Village Council, irrespective of portfolios in council," said Mwilima.

"I will be dedicated to ensuring that in my new tenure of office as chairperson, I will endeavour to be people-centric first and not money-centric or selfish."

Mwilima highlighted that some of the challenges faced by the village council she would want addressed include poor service delivery of municipal services to residents and poor revenue collection.

Other challenges include the lack of a full-time CEO, lack of proper funding to the main existing sewer and water infrastructure, lack of proper fleet or vehicles, and poor engagements with central government and other stakeholders.

The chairperson stated how service delivery has been the core of the council's weak performance in the past tenure.

"Both I and the previous leadership are committed to learning and having equally learnt from their previous mistakes," she said.

"Let us re-engineer our thoughts into a particular future and present and present work plans, which in loath will ensure that it creates a conducive appetite for us all to deliver beyond measure and to grant our residents value for their votes," concluded Mwilima.