Namibia: Booster Campaign Goes Into Overdrive... Gatherings Reduced, No Curfew for Now

The emergence of the Omicron variant and the constant transformation of the novel coronavirus has triggered a different approach from government to curb the spread with renewed emphasis put on personal responsibility. However, vaccination remains important and booster shots will be needed to increase the immune response.

Namibians anticipated stringent regulations over the festive season before yesterday's State House briefing.

Many feared a return to lockdowns and curfews as positive cases continue to rapidly increase in the last two weeks with the country now experiencing a fourth wave.

However, President Hage Geingob, during the 38th Covid-19 briefing, said for those who may wish to do so, can get booster shots, which are available as a means of bolstering immunities.

While some have already done so, he encouraged the public to go for booster doses and revealed he would also get his shot on advice from his doctor.

"We cannot afford to have a situation where more vaccines, which have been acquired at great cost and effort, are left to languish until they reach an expiry date. It is simply unacceptable," said Geingob.

He said it is unfortunate to observe the vaccine uptake, which remains voluntary, and based on personal responsibility in favour of the common good, has been slow. Namibia had to discard over 150 000 doses.

"I should not plead with you to get vaccinated or to receive booster shots because it is for your health and that of your fellow citizens. Individual responsibility is paramount in our continuing fight against Covid-19," he stated.

He added this festive season will be pivotal in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic - and there is a need for behavioural change, as the virus cannot spread in the absence of specific human actions.

"As a country, we are far from the goal of herd immunity, which we have set for ourselves several months ago. I once again call on you to go out and get vaccinated to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your fellow citizens. This is particularly important ahead of the festive season when many are likely to be around family and near others," shared Geingob.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) set a target of 10 000 people to be vaccinated in a day to reach herd immunity of 60% of the population by December 2021.

So far, Namibia has only vaccinated 327 532 which is 21.8%.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula indicated the ministry offers voluntary administration of the third dose of homologous vaccines, which is the same type of vaccine for Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer BioNTech to eligible individuals.

"Those who receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive another dose of the same. However, if the same product is not available, or in case of allergic reaction to one vaccine, another heterologous vaccine can be used," said Shangula.

If an individual has been vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm, they can get Pfizer as the booster shot and those with two doses of AstraZeneca can also get Pfizer as the third dose. Another possibility, according to Shangula is that if the first dose was AstraZeneca, one can Pfizer as the second and third dose.

"So far, a total of 660 persons have received this third dose. Another positive development relates to the expansion of the vaccine eligibility criteria to children aged 12-17 years. As of 13 December 2021, 235 doses were recorded for this age group," publicised Shangula.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), data from clinical trials showed that a booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series six months earlier or who received a J&J single-dose vaccine two months earlier.

With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against getting infected with Covid-19, including the Delta variant. For Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J, clinical trials also showed that a booster shot helped prevent Covid-19 with symptoms.

Shangula stated the development of several Covid-19 vaccines has given hope of a release from the pandemic but it should be noted that none of the vaccines is 100% effective at stopping transmission of infection.

"There is always a small risk that some fully vaccinated people will get infected. This is known as 'breakthrough infection' and is entirely expected to happen. It is important to realise the limitations of vaccines. No vaccine offers full protection to everyone who receives it," he said.

Shangula added: "This is so because different arms of the immune response produce different defences, namely antibodies that lock onto viruses and neutralise them and the T-cells that find and destroy the infected cells. The T-cells are important for limiting the severity of illness. We are observing the breakthrough infection and the mild nature of their illnesses."