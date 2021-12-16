Africa: Rmb Namibia Unveils Africa's Fearless Thinker

Terence Mukasa

In March 2017, Kristen Visbal's renowned Fearless Girl monument took its position on Wall Street, courageously gazing down New York's bronze Charging Bull by Arturo Di Modica.

In 2021, Rand Merchant Bank Namibia (RMB Namibia) launched its own 'African Fearless Thinker' at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre to commemorate Namibia Women's Day and International Human Rights Day - both of which are observed on 10 December.

The statue is a duplicate of the artwork, which was commissioned by RMB and made by Cape Town-based artist Marieke Prinsloo-Rowe. It depicts a proud and fearless African adolescent girl. RMB was inspired by Wall Street's Fearless Girl, and imagined an Afro-centric rendition of the artwork that spoke to the principles of independence, boldness and strength.

Speaking at the event, the French Ambassador Sebastien Minot advised that fighting gender-based violence in Namibia is of utmost importance, and women should not be regarded as victims only, but human rights should sustainably empower girls and women. "We are all here to bring harmony and peace into the world by monitoring and attempting to eradicate the problems and complaints received from individuals who are experiencing the brutalities of human rights violations," said Sen Pang, UN resident coordinator of Namibia.

"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers all of us, but the Covid-19 epidemic limited a wide range of fundamental human rights that many of us took for granted." He stated that UN Namibia was dedicated to standing up for human rights and assisting Namibia in overcoming the epidemic and making progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

RMB Namibia CEO Philip Chapman said RMB Namibia commissioned the African Fearless Thinker, which displays a miniature statue of an African girl posed proudly with her hands in her side. "The monument is an amazing and distinctive reflection of the African spirit, particularly that of women and girls throughout our lovely continent," said Chapman. Chapman explained that RMB believes that arts, culture and creativity can contribute to a strengthened economy.

RMB seeks to create an atmosphere in which women feel encouraged to pursue their own professional goals, as well as to increase the number of women in financial services leadership. "But more importantly, they can capture the spirit of the time, transform lives and bind together, not only hearts and souls, but entire societies and nations," explained Chapman. He added on saying that Fearless Thinker in Africa describes how boldness, diversity, and gender equality are respected and welcomed.

"When we invest in the arts, we are investing in the lives of young artists and communities, as well as contributing to the broader growth of the creative economy," added Chapman.