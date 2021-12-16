Malawi: U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe

15 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The Department of State has awarded B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, the design/build construction contract for the new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi. Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle is the design architect. The new campus, managed by Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), will provide a secure, sustainable, and resilient platform for advancing U.S. and Malawi shared interests on democratic, accountable governance; fostering economic growth through the private sector; and supporting Malawi's development primarily through health and education.

Since the start of the Department's Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 171 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

