Gambia: Karpowership Gives Over Half-a-Million Dalasis to Faraba Kairaba, Safe

The Turkish energy company operating in The Gambia, Karpowership, recently presented cash totaling D569,000 to a local health facility and an educational foundation.

At a ceremony held at Faraba Kairaba Health Centre in Kombo East, Karpowership Country Director Yankuba Mamburay, handed over D312,000 to workers at the health centre and presented D257,000 to the head of the Salimatou Foundation for Education.

Mr. Mamburay said when the community of Faraba Kairaba wrote seeking support from Karpowership, he forwarded the letter to the head office in Istanbul and approval was given to provide the money to operationalise the village health centre which was constructed five years ago. He said approval was also given to support the children's education programme of SAFE.

Mr Mamburay said since it started operations in The Gambia in May 2018, Karpowership has gone beyond its mandate of supplying electricity, and through the fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility, spent millions of dalasis in assisting government, institutions, communities and individuals in areas including education, health, fisheries and the environment.

Faraba Kairaba health centre manager, Famara Fatty, described Karpowership as "unique" among Gambian based companies in giving back to the community. He promised that funds will be put to the intended purpose.

Regional health director Jean D'Arc Jarju-Kujabi thanked Karpowership for empowering the villagers to take charge of their health. She called on them to do their part in sustaining the centre and not rely entirely on outside help.

She urged the management of the centre to construct a waiting shed and lamented that pregnant women in the community have to trek to Pirang or travel to Brikama for antenatal services.

On her part, Salimatou Fatty of SAFE, said since she started her foundation in 2015, this was the first corporate donation she had received and thanked Karpowership for supporting the education of Gambian children.

The alkalo of Faraba Kairaba, Kemo Colley, thanked Karpowership and its country manager for their assistance.

The ceremony, chaired by Sheriff Bojang, a Karpowership local partner, was interspersed with drumming and dancing by local troupes.

GDC confirms evidence of alleged electoral fraud

NHRC, UTG hold final of SDKJ International Moot Competition