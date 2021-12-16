Gambia/Algeria: Gambia Set for Algeria Clash As AFCON Edges Closer

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions is set for its international friendly match with Algeria on 1 January 2021 in Qatar, as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use the international friendly clash with the Algerians to prepare themselves fit enough for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece.

The Gambia has been drawn with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali in Group F of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions lost to New Zealand 2-0 in an international friendly match played last month in Qatar.

Real de Banjul, Hawks win to move level on top