Gambia/Algeria: Gambia Set for Algeria Clash As AFCON Edges Closer

15 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions is set for its international friendly match with Algeria on 1 January 2021 in Qatar, as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use the international friendly clash with the Algerians to prepare themselves fit enough for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece.

The Gambia has been drawn with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali in Group F of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions lost to New Zealand 2-0 in an international friendly match played last month in Qatar.

Real de Banjul, Hawks win to move level on top

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X