Gambia: 'Media Plays Cardinal Role in Improving Tax Compliance'

15 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has acknowledged the role of the Gambian media in helping GRA in its advocacy awareness in mobilising revenue for the government.

He said the importance of the media in improving tax compliance cannot be underestimated when it comes to revenue collection as awareness creation is vital.

He further stated that the media plays a cardinal role in educating the general public on the role of GRA and the importance of payment of taxes to the Government.

"Therefore, at the level of GRA, we acknowledge your efforts and services in helping GRA educate and sensitising the public through your media outlets," he said in an interview with media representatives at the opening ceremony of GRA staff training on Reform and Modernisation held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel on Tuesday 14 December 2021.

GRA boss outlined the role of the media in our society, saying that the media is key partner in development.

He cited that the GRA has had a very cordial relationship with the media over the years and this has boosted the level of revenue collection by GRA from the taxpayers.

Commissioner General Darboe also cited that visibility is key for any institution. "Therefore GRA will continue to engage the media for more training through the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters Association to boost their knowledge about tax issues.

He disclosed that GRA is now taking up a new paradigm shift by focusing more on domestic revenue mobilisation. According to him, this is more reliable than international trade which is full of external shocks.

CG Darboe also used the opportunity to talk about the importance of digitalisation, saying, GRA is shifting from ASYCUDA++ to ASYCUDA World, which is more reliable and web-based, accessible anywhere once you have a user name and password.

He also stated that international experts have been on the ground for the past six months working with GRA staff to ensure that ASYCUDA World Is installed in their system.

