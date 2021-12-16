Gambia: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Congratulates Barrow for Winning the Presidential Election

At the press conference of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on 13 December 2021, spokesperson Mr. Wang Wenbin commented on The Gambia's election. He said:

China has noticed that The Gambia's Independent Election Commission has announced the results of the presidential election. Relevant African observer groups have also recognised the process of the election. We are glad to see the peaceful election and extend congratulations to President Barrow on his victory.

The Gambia is China's good friend and partner. China attaches high importance to relations with the country and stands ready to work together with the new administration in The Gambia to implement the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC and achieve new progress in our friendly and cooperative relations.