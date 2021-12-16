Gambia: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Congratulates Barrow for Winning the Presidential Election

15 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

At the press conference of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on 13 December 2021, spokesperson Mr. Wang Wenbin commented on The Gambia's election. He said:

China has noticed that The Gambia's Independent Election Commission has announced the results of the presidential election. Relevant African observer groups have also recognised the process of the election. We are glad to see the peaceful election and extend congratulations to President Barrow on his victory.

The Gambia is China's good friend and partner. China attaches high importance to relations with the country and stands ready to work together with the new administration in The Gambia to implement the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC and achieve new progress in our friendly and cooperative relations.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X