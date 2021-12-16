Gambia: UDP Petition to Challenge Validity of Barrow Re-Election

Press release :The general public is hereby informed that today 14th December 2021 the United Democratic Party at 14: 59 has officially filed a petition before the Supreme Court of the Gambia challenging the validity of the election of Adama Barrow as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

Therefore I urge all members and supporters of the UDP to stay calm and continue to be peaceful and law abiding at all times. And to go about their normal activities in peace and tranquility.

In the meantime time I reiterate that the National Executive Committee of the UDP will continue to exert maximum efforts through all the available legal remedies and will not rest until all legal recourse is exhausted.

Please be reminded that the UDP is committed to use exclusively pacific means to settle all disputes regarding the December 4th Presidential elections and shall abide by the judgement of the Court. This is the only option in tune with values and principles of the UDP.

Finally, as the matter is now before the apex Court of our nation, I urge all members and supporters of the UDP to refrain from discussing the merits of the case or to engage in any sort of trial by media until the Court passes its judgement.

Thank you

LONG LIVE THE GAMBIA

LONG LIVE THE UDP

ANM Ousainu Darboe

Secretary General & Party Leader