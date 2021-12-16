Gambia: Real De Banjul, Hawks Win to Move Level On Top

Real de Banjul and Hawks FC recorded wins over Gamtel FC and Team Rhino FC during their week-3 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played at the Independent Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Real de Banjul defeated Gamtel FC 2-1 in the earlier game played at the stadium on Saturday.

Kajally Drammeh opened the scoring for Real de Banjul in the 16th minute of the game. Telecommunication Boys, Gamtel FC leveled the game through new signing Sheikh Omar Jamanka in the 18th minute of the game.

City Boys, Real restored their lead through Samba Jallow's deflected bound free-kick into the Gamtel FC's net in the 86th minute of the game.

The victory moved Real de Banjul top of the standings leveled with Falcons, Hawks and Waa Banjul while Gamtel FC dropped to 10th position with 3 points after three games.

Elsewhere, Hawks FC defeated newly promoted side Team Rhino 1-0 in the late encounter played at the Independent Stadium in Bakau.

Abdourahman Jobe scored the game's only goal for Hawks FC in the first period.

The result has now given Hawks FC two wins and one draw in three games, while Team Rhino FC who are making their debut appearance in the first division league, recorded their first defeat after collecting back-to-back draws in three games.

The victory has moved Hawks FC to 3rd position in the league with 7 points, leveled with Real de Banjul, Falcons and Waa Banjul while Team Rhino sit 14th position with 2 points after three games.