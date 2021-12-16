Gambia: GFF 2nd Division League Matches Continue Today

15 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League matches are set to continue today, Wednesday across venues in the country.

As part of week-four fixtures, Young Africans will take on BK Milan at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

B4U Kiang West will battle it out with Waterside at the Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm, while Greater Tomorrow will rub shoulders with Jarra West at the Late Ousman Saho field at 4pm on the same day.

On Thursday 16th December 2021, Latrikunda United will entertain Tallinding United at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

Bombada will wrestle with Dibba Oil FC at the Late Ousman Saho field at 4pm, while Wagadu will play against Jam City at the Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm.

Source: GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X