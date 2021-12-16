Gambia: GFF 2nd Division League Matches Continue Today

The 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League matches are set to continue today, Wednesday across venues in the country.

As part of week-four fixtures, Young Africans will take on BK Milan at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

B4U Kiang West will battle it out with Waterside at the Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm, while Greater Tomorrow will rub shoulders with Jarra West at the Late Ousman Saho field at 4pm on the same day.

On Thursday 16th December 2021, Latrikunda United will entertain Tallinding United at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

Bombada will wrestle with Dibba Oil FC at the Late Ousman Saho field at 4pm, while Wagadu will play against Jam City at the Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm.

