Gambia: Foni, Lamin Share Spoils in WCR Zonal Tourney

15 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Foni and Lamin on Saturday shared spoils in the on-going West Coast Region zonal tournament following their goalless draw in a tightly-contested match played at the Sibanor football field.

Both sides were eager to clutch the vital three points to better their status in the tournament but the match ended goalless.

Foni and Lamin are now with 1 point each after their goalless in their opening group match.

The duo will wrestle to win their remaining group matches to progress to the quarter-finals of the first-ever West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

