Tunisia: President Saied Greets Algerian President Tebboune At Tunis-Carthage Airport

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Wednesday afternoon in Tunis on a two-day state visit. He was greeted on his arrival by President of the Republic Kais Saied.

A 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the Algerian president to mark the opening of the welcoming ceremony.

The Tunisian and Algerian presidents saluted the flags to the sound of the national anthems of the two countries, before reviewing a detachment of the three armies.

The Presidency of the Republic said in a statement Tuesday the Algerian president will make a state visit to Tunisia on December 15 and 16, at the invitation of President Kais Saied.

"This visit will be an opportunity to foster the historical ties of fraternity between Tunisia and Algeria and to anchor the traditions of consultation and coordination between the leaders of the two countries on current regional and international issues," the statement said. It will help bolster cooperation and partnership between the two countries, the same source added.

