Tunisia: Administrative Authorisations to Be Replaced By Specifications

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Administrative authorisations related to accommodation services in guest houses will be removed and replaced by specifications organising this business, the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry said on Wednesday.

This decision was made by the committee in charge of reviewing the regulatory framework governing accommodation services in guest houses which met Wednesday, with attendance of Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

The Minister stressed the importance of facilitating the procedures to boost investment in the field of alternative tourist accommodation, by removing the administrative authorisations for this type of accommodation.

The Minister also spoke of digitising procedures and reducing the time for processing applications.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

