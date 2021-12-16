Tunisia: IHF Women's World Chmpionship - Tunisia Finish 27th

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's women handball team finished 27th in the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship, after defeating Cameroon's 35-29, at the placement match for the 27/28, which corresponds to the 4th match of the President's Cup, played in Spain.

The Tunisians had won against Paraguay (35-28), at a President's Cup day-3 game last Sunday.

Tunisia had finished 4th and last in Group 6 at the end of the first round, after three defeats to Denmark (16-34), Republic of Korea (29-31) and Congo (24-33).

