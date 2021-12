Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate logged five more infections with the coronavirus, after returning the results of 67 tests.

Two of the new cases were detected in South Gabes, 2 in West Gabes and 1 and Oudhref, Local Coordinator of the Health Watch Unit Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Wednesday.

The caseload in the region has therefore risen to 22,407, including 22,461 recoveries.

There are currently 54 active cases in Gabes, including 9 patients receiving treatment in the region's hospitals.