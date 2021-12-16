Tunisia: Sentences Ranging From 12 Years in Prison to Death Penalty Handed Down in Terrorism Cases

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The criminal chamber at the judicial counter-terrorism division rendered judgements in several terror cases. Sentences ranging from 12 years imprisonment to death penalty were handed out, announced the press office of the Court of First Instance in Tunis.

The criminal chamber handed down sentences in the case of the murder of a policeman at the intersection of Menzel Bourguiba, in the governorate of Bizerte in 2013. The defendants received sentences ranging from 12 years in prison to the death penalty.

During the same trial, the criminal chamber also handed down a life imprisonment and 12 years in prison sentences against a defendant in the case of the shooting that targeted National Guard officers in Sejnane, while they were trying to arrest a terrorist in 2015.

In addition, life sentences and 48-year prison terms were handed down to a group of defendants, returning from hotbeds of tension, over terrorist crimes committed between 2017 and 2019.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X