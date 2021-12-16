Tunisia: Sentences Ranging From 12 Years in Prison to Death Penalty Handed Down in Terrorism Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — The criminal chamber at the judicial counter-terrorism division rendered judgements in several terror cases. Sentences ranging from 12 years imprisonment to death penalty were handed out, announced the press office of the Court of First Instance in Tunis.

The criminal chamber handed down sentences in the case of the murder of a policeman at the intersection of Menzel Bourguiba, in the governorate of Bizerte in 2013. The defendants received sentences ranging from 12 years in prison to the death penalty.

During the same trial, the criminal chamber also handed down a life imprisonment and 12 years in prison sentences against a defendant in the case of the shooting that targeted National Guard officers in Sejnane, while they were trying to arrest a terrorist in 2015.

In addition, life sentences and 48-year prison terms were handed down to a group of defendants, returning from hotbeds of tension, over terrorist crimes committed between 2017 and 2019.