Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisair Announces Update On Travel Conditions to Italy

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Travellers going to Italy, as of December 16, 2021, must present at the time of registration in Tunisia a negative COVID-19 antigenic test dating less than 24 hours or a molecular PCR test dating less than 72 hours before entering Italy, Tunisair announced on Wednesday.

These measures were taken following the latest decisions of the Italian authorities, in light of the evolution of the global health situation.Anyone who fails to present these documents will be denied check-in, according to the same source. All previous provisions for travel to Italy remain in force.

Tunisair recommended that passengers inquire with the authorities or consult the website https://infocovid.viaggiaresicuri.it/ for further details.

