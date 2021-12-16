Tunisia: Seminar On Platform 'MANSA' Facilitating Trade and Inter-African Investment

Tunis/Tunisia — The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis (CCIT) organised Tuesday afternoon, a debate on the development of inter-African trade, via the platform "MANSA", described as "passport for trade and investment.

Indeed, the latter facilitates trade between the countries of the continent which offers, according to experts, vast opportunities for companies to make profits.

The platform "MANSA" was created at the initiative of "Afreximbank", to meet the needs of investment companies and banks that adhere to it to have the information and knowledge necessary for their operations in Africa. It allows them to know the opportunities and assess the risks, focusing on financial institutions and African companies.

Several speakers from Tunisia and other African countries, took part in this conference in person or via Skype, to present the platform and the benefits it offers to companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On this occasion, the initiative of the Intra-African Trade Fair, the African trade financing programme, and the programme of expansion and development of African SMEs, were presented, in addition to the initiatives of the fund for the development of exports in Africa, the Portal Economic Intelligence and African Trade Regulations and the Pan-African System of payment and regulation.

In closing this seminar, Mounir Mouakhar, President of the CCIT said that "there is a lot of work to do" to develop inter-African trade, while several support structures already exist. He said that the CCIT works to pass all the necessary information to its members in Tunisia to develop trade with Africa.

In turn, Maureen Mba, Head of Department MANSA at Afriximbank affirmed that "we must work to make achievements in this area. The time is no longer for words because there is a backlog to fill. Now the means exist to boost cooperation between African countries.