Gambia: Police Arrest, Recover D558,200 After a Break Through Into Trust Bank's Airport Branch

The Gambia Police Force has on Friday 10 December, 2021 indicated that the police have recovered D558, 200 from one Wagan Senghore, the suspect of breaking into Trust Bank Airport Branch.

The police said Wagan Senghore the suspect, was arrested at Amdalai village in connection to the breaking into Trust Bank's Airport Branch.

"Wagan Senghore was arrested at Amdalai village with cash amount of D52, 800. The police later conducted an investigation in his house at Brikama Manduar where he stashed an amount of D489, 600 being stolen from the bank. Through diligent investigators later recovered a total of D558, 200 of the stolen amount," the police stated.

Wagan Senghore, 25, is an employee of Ahmed Trading/Arezki at Banjul International. He was arrested after he broke into the Trust Bank Airport Branch on Election Day 4 December, 2021, stealing a staggering amount closed to D600, 000.

"Upon receipt of information about the reported breaking, our detectives' officers quickly visited the scene, gathered evidence, and swiftly opened an investigation into the case," the police stated.

Successful analysis of fingerprints and other relevant evidence from the scene of the crime, this led to the identification of the suspect and hence his immediate arrest. Further investigations revealed the suspect stole an amount of D599,700 from the Bank.

The suspect is currently helping police with investigations to recover the balance of the stolen money.