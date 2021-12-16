Gambia: 14 Constables of GPF Promoted

The Gambia Police Force headed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdoulie Sanyang, has recently promoted fourteen newly enlisted constables to the rank of Cadet and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

This promotion came as an encouragement and a boost of the morale of young graduate officers who recently enlisted in the GPF, and in view to enhance the general welfare of its officers and men.

All newly promoted officers including two females, hold undergraduate degrees in various disciplines ranging from law, medicine, nursing, information technology, political science and English, among other fields of study.

In his address to the promoted officers, IGP Sanyang cited that the promotion is meant to encourage and motivate the young and educated officers for choosing policing as a career and to equally re-position them for optimal productivity in the service.

He, however, cautioned the young officers to see their elevation as a symbol of added responsibility, and urged them not to abuse their authority.

IGP Sanyang called on them to re-commit themselves to their profession and deliver quality police services to the Gambian people.

The Police Chief urged them to always maintain the ethical principles of their profession and have respect the fundamental human rights of the people during the execution of their duties, whilst beseeching them to continue to execute their responsibilities in accordance with the universal core values of policing and best practices.