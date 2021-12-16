Gambia: Plaintiffs Object to 'Unfair' Demand of Defence in Isaac Ague Vs Claudiana Cole's Case

Kaddy Badjie, first plaintiff and Mr. Isaac Ague, former Principal of Model Senior Secondary School in Busumballa second plaintiff, have on Wednesday 8th December 2021 objected to an application made by Lawyer R. Moses to tender additional documents before the court.

Lawyer R. Moses is the counsel for Mrs. Claudiana A. Cole, the current Minister of Basic and Secondary Education in an ongoing pre-trial case at the Brikama High Court. Kaddy Badjie and Mr. Isaac Ague, the first and second plaintiffs represent themselves.

When the case was called before Justices Francis at the Brikama High Court for the continuation of pre-trials, Mrs. Claudiana A. Cole the defendant was absent whilst the two plaintiffs were present in court.

The defence lawyer told the court that he has presented documents one to twenty before the court and would like to tender additional documents to the court.

Kaddy Badjie 1st plaintiff and Mr. Isaac Ague 2nd both objected to the application made by the Defence Lawyer. Both plaintiffs said when they were tendering their documents in court they wanted to tender additional documents but the Defence Lawyer argued that they cannot tender their additional documents.

"The court ruled in favour of the Defence and we were not allowed to present our additional documents so we cannot allow him to present their own additional documents," the plaintiffs argued.

Justice Francis told the court that he has gone through the case file and has seen the ruling on the matter the parties are arguing on but he has not yet read it. He said that he will make a ruling on the matter after reading the previous ruling in the case file.

The matter was then adjourned to the 2nd February 2022 for continuation of the hearing.