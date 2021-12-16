Gambia On Threshold of Registering 10,000 Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has registered six new cases of the corona virus, bringing the total registered cases of Covid-19 to nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-eight. This was disclosed by health officials during the 404th national situation report on Covid-19 in the country, during the weekend, since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease in the Gambia on the 16 March, 2020.

According to them, it means the country is just two cases away from registering 10,000 Covid-19 cases, with the newly registered cases having a positivity test rate of 0.66%; indicating that no new Covid-19-related death was registered; thus the total number of Covid-19 related deaths still remains at three hundred and forty-two.

According to the health authorities, one Covid-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy, and that one case was discharged after spending at least ten days from the day it tested positive; that as of 2 December, 2021, the following number of people were vaccinated against Covid-19: Johnson and Johnson: 1st dose-194,845 patients; Sinopharm: Dose 1st dose-4,468 patients; Second Dose-3,312 patients; AstraZeneca: 1st Dose-40,661 patients; Second Dose-227,880 patients.