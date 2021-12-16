Gambia: 80-Year Old Woman Reportedly Missing

Adama Jallow, an old woman who is said to be in her 80s, is reportedly missing since on Thursday, 2 December, 2021.

Maimuna Jallow, a daughter to the missing woman, said her mother stayed with her younger sister (Neneh Galleh Jallow) in Tallinding, but left her to visit her other daughter in Tanji, adding her mother did not reach nor return to her place of departure.

"My biggest worry is that my mum has difficulty in hearing. But despite this, she goes and comes back on her own. I do not know what really went wrong and we are desperate because we cannot find her, as we have searched everywhere and still continue to search all over," Maimuna said.

Maimuna and her husband, Musa Krubally, asserted that they have reported the matter to the Police but are yet to receive any information about her whereabouts; stressing that her mother is old and cannot go through stress and suffering.

The distressed couple calls on Government and everyone living in the country, to help search and report to the Police if they see her because the entire family is troubled about her situation.

If Adama Jallow is seen anywhere, please contact the following numbers: 7969652/7452030/9949652.