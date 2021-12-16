Liberia: WANEP-Liberia Speaks Against SGBV

The Women in Peace building Network, (WIPNET) Program of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-Liberia) has climaxed the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence against Women and Girls in Liberia.

Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

The campaign runs every year from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10th of December, Human Rights Day.

This year's commemoration was observed under the theme," Enough is Enough, Let's Act Now to End Violence against Women and Girls".

The Women in Peace building Network as an organization during the 16 days, organized programs in different parts of Liberia including Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Nimba Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado Counties.

The Montserrado County program climaxed with a door to door campaign, visits at police stations and other popular places with a campaign to end violence of all forms against women and girls.

WANEP-Liberia concluded their 16 Days of Activism with an indoor program in the Township of New Kru Town, Bushrod Island, Montserrado County; one of the communities in Liberia considered as a hot spot for violence.

The program which was funded by the European Union UN Spotlight Initiative Project, implemented by UN Women Liberia was attended by citizens of the township including women, students, children, elderly and young people (boys and girls).

Serving as guest speaker, Esi Yankson Scott called on men and boys to do away with violence and embrace women and girls as their partners.

According to Madam Scott, men and boys should not see women and girls as their enemies, but partners in progress.

She said the 16 days put aside was too short to end violence adding that it is only intended to raise awareness for people to stop violating the rights of women and girls.

The guest speaker was quick to add that the awareness should start at the early stage of the children in various homes.

The guest speaker indicated that it is very important for parents to build former relationship with the children by showing love to the kids equally regardless of their sex (boy or girl).

She intoned that if violence has to stop, it needs to start in the various homes where the boy children will be told about the importance of respecting women and girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, she recommended that people should not be silent on issues of violence against anyone, but they she speak out so as to put a check point to those who see violence as the way to go.

According to her, compromising any SGBV case should not be the thinking of any parent because such gives room to impunity.

The indoor program targeted hundred participants, but because of the importance of the event, Madam Delphane C. Morris, acting program manager of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-Liberia) who moderated the activities said they received over 200 participants.

Also speaking, Women in Peace building Network vice chairperson of the Board, D. Maxim Kumeh called for men inclusion in fighting for women's rights.

Mr. Kumenh said men should help to get empowered as a means of balancing the gap.

The board chairperson intoned that once men create the mind of helping women and girls, giving them all necessary support, our world will be a good place to live.

For his part, the Acting National Network Coordinator of WANEP-Liberia, Philip Kollie told participants of the importance of their gathering referencing how the day was set aside to be observed.

During the event, he disabused the minds of would be perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

Mr. Kollie praised partners who helped with the funding that made WANEP-Liberia to organize the 16 days of Activism in Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Nimba Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado Counties.

He thanked the European Union UN Spotlight Initiative Project implemented by UN Women Liberia for the support to their program.