Nigeria: APCON - the Need to Revisit AISOP for Advertising Sector Growth

APCON should know that when it regulates a sector, it should not dictate the terms as to take away the liberty and rights of individuals to freely contract.

The AISOP rules seek to dictate terms of contract, rather than allowing the parties to agree on their terms, on terms that are favourable to them, and terms that they knew at the time of engagement that they could easily carry out, that they could easily, mutually execute, without any hindrance. This is equivalent to the restriction of trade, and restriction of business by the council.

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) recently introduced new Advertising Standards of Practice (AISOP) codes, which it believes are the required practice standards that can support the development of the advertising in the country. This has continued to stir controversy in the sector. Although supported by the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG), which are on the supply-side of the industry, another sectoral group, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), the only group on the demand side that gives out the jobs to the supply side, is contesting some provisions in the AISOP. Can it be blamed for doing so?

The basis of ADVAN's contestation is that the whole AISOP, expected to become effective from January 2022, negates the principle of the freedom of contract, as the standard practice will determine how they enter into a contract, the contents of the contract and the workability, which obviously is an infringement on their right to do business in the country.

It is a given that APCON has a statutory duty to regulate the sector and nobody doubts that. But In regulating the space, certain factors have to be taken into consideration. How far the regulation must go is a question that has to be answered. It is pertinent to also know how to strike a balance that will ensure that whatever is being regulated is not stifled, and the regulation does not even impede the growth and creation of value.

AISOP has 11 broad sections and then a lot of appendices, and while it is being advertised to grow the advertising sector, it is obvious that the reverse might be the case, as those with the economic means to grow and are growing the sector are the ones the supposed standard practices wants to stop from putting their resources into the sector.

The understanding of any basic business law literature will reveal that the AISOP is an affront to the principle of the freedom of contract, and for a sector that is largely private sector led, not public, in terms of the players therein, to be dictated to on how to create a contract, on how to arrive at the contract; and not only that, on the terms that an advertising contract must contain, then the policymakers need to be called upon to know that this is an overkill in an industry that has the potential to be more than it presently is.

A contract, essentially is a concept, an arraignment by which two parties or more, willingly and voluntarily come together to agree on a business relationship to create value. There are certain inherent elements. There must be an offer, there must be an acceptance of that offer, there must be a consideration. A contract is not dictated but negotiated, but the one that is expected to grow an industry with advertising spend in 2020 between N170 billion to N200 billion, appears to have been made from a dictatorial leaning.

One of the sections that negates the principle of contract freedom is section 3 that governs payment term. It has specific subsections or subclauses prescribing days within which payment must be made. "It says payment must be made within 30 days and no later than 45 days and if there is a default, there must be interest and that interest must be at the Central Bank's interest rate." This rule, though appears innocuous, will definitely affect the creation of value, value flow and stifle the advertising business, as it is not the standardisation that the industry definitely needs.

This will make an advertiser to consider all they are being compelled do and the timelines within which they must do them, and decide to revise their advertising calendar. Nothing will compel them not to limit their spend and put into consideration that instead of daily or weekly advertisement, the advertiser can decide on a monthly or quarterly basis. The application of the rules may also lead to avoidance of contracts by the advertisers, lead to contracts outside AISOP rules, and in circumvention of the rules.

The AISOP rules seek to dictate terms of contract, rather than allowing the parties to agree on their terms, on terms that are favourable to them, and terms that they knew at the time of engagement that they could easily carry out, that they could easily, mutually execute, without any hindrance. This is equivalent to the restriction of trade, and restriction of business by the council.

APCON should know that when it regulates a sector, it should not dictate the terms as to take away the liberty and rights of individuals to freely contract and agree to terms that are mutually favourable to them and which they can, all things being considered, easily and conveniently carry out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If an advertiser and an advertising platform owner would favour a term or even agree to an upfront payment before service is rendered, the regulator should not insert a norm or rule, as an industry practice, that they should wait for 30 days, or 40 days. If the parties agree to payment after six weeks of service, they should be left to decide for themselves.

It should also be known that though every business might have an advertisement budget, that budget isn't arbitrary. It is made in consideration of all other things that the business does to survive and to be run profitably. The apprehension is that when an advertiser is inhibited by giving it payment timelines and deadlines, one may be contracting and constricting the advertising business to do its business.

This is what APCON should consider before going ahead with these rules and for a headway, nothing stops it from calling a stakeholders meeting between all the players, for them all to agree on a workable solution, instead of being perceived to be biased by a party.

Chidozie Uzoma-Nwosu wrote in from Lagos.