Liberia: Fire Disaster Destroys Businesses in Paynesville

In the morning hours of Monday, December 13, 2021, business owners at the Du Port Road Junction were greeted with fire disaster, affecting their businesses to the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known by this Newspaper but onlookers said the fire was as the result of a generator that was put on within one of the.

Our reporter who visited the area observed community members and other business owners making efforts to quench the blazing fire as they awaited the Liberia National Fire Service.

Others were seen helping in removing some goods from the burning shops.

According to our reporter, with the intervention of the Liberia National Fire Service, the fire was put-off thus rescuing the other surrounding properties in the area.

The bystanders further narrated that with the quick response by the Liberia National Fire Service, they were able to reduce the level of disaster.

The community residents commended the services Liberia National Fire Service.

One of the Victims, Cecelia Brown used the opportunity to appreciate God for His intervention that her shop was not destroy totally as the result of the fire tragedy.

She said if it was not for God first and members of the community and fire service, she would have been out of business especially during these challenging times.