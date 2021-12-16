Nigerians in Italy Appeal to Govt for More Passport Booklets

Benin-city — The National Union of Nigerians Associations in Italy (NUNAI) has appealed to the federal government to make available more passports booklets to the Nigeria Embassy in Italy.

The group made the appeal in an open letter to the Ministers of Interior, and Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola and Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama respectively, which was made available to journalists in Benin-city, Edo State, yesterday.

The letter, which was signed by its President, Mr. Rowland Ndukuba; Welfare Officer, Mike Oputteh, and the Public Relations Officer, Bruce Idahosa, stated that the appeal became imperative because many Nigerians living in Italy have been denied access to jobs. It stated that the current monthly provision of less than 2,000 passport booklets was grossly inadequate.

While describing the situation as unfortunate, the body noted that many applicants that were scanned since May are yet to get their printed passports till date.

According to the group, "Over the years, Nigerians living in Italy have been totally grateful towards the immeasurable assistance the offices of the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Minister of Interior, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have rendered in making their living conditions worthy of commendations.

"However, for humanity sake, NUNAI, with all humility has appealed to them to save thousands of Nigerians living in Italy that have applied for passports to enable them process or retain their businesses.

"They also need this for their working contract, Permits of Stay, Residence and other necessary documents in Italy.

"We appeal to the federal government to make available the regular passport booklets to the Nigerian Embassy in Rome, Italy, to save Nigerians in that country.

"This appeal is imperative as a result of the fact that many Nigerians are denied access to jobs due to the fact that they cannot provide valid passports and are thereby subjected to countless hardships."