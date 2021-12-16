Liberia: WONGOSOL Pushes Bill On Women Leadership

Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has reiterated its resolve to campaign vigorously for the enactment of the Affirmative bill that seeks to have at least 30 percent women elected to public offices and leadership positions in political parties.

"The only and biggest leadership positions given to women in all the political parties is head of Women Wing, I believe it is not fair and must stop", says Madam Williet L. Salue.

According to her, women are more qualified more than even some of their male counterparts, noting that there is a need for a law to be enacted to compel political parties for women to occupy at least 30 percent of all national elected offices and leadership positions in parties.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Monrovia Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Madam Salue, Acting Program Manager, said currently, women do not occupy major positions or leadership positions in political parties in Liberia despite their active works, but is optimistic that the proposed law will compel every political party in the country set aside at least 30 percent of elected offices and leadership positions for women.

WONGOSOL is a network of 104 organizations committed to ending violence against women and achieving gender equality in Liberia. "Our programs support gender equality and women's empowerment in Liberia", she says.

Madam Salue also stresses the need for adjustment and fairness in national leadership where men and women will be given opportunity to equally participate in and benefit from decision-making process at all levels.

She discloses that currently, WONGOSOL is a manifestation of the campaign to have more women in leadership positions, so they have embarked on four-day women political and leadership project aimed at improving women's representation at the Liberian legislature.

She says the forum at the Monrovia City Hall brings together legislative staff and policymakers of the Legislative Branch of the Liberian government.

Madam Salue notes that WONGOSOL is using the forum to build the capacity of the technical staff of the Legislature to be gender inclusive and gender-sensitive in policymaking.