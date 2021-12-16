Liberia: AFL Targets 350 New Recruits in January

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has announced that it has set aside 4 January to 19 March 2022, as time allotted for its nationwide recruitment in four geographical regions in Liberia.

Making the disclosure Wednesday, 15 December 2021 during a press conference held at the Ministry of Defense, Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs Sam K. Collins said the recruitment process is intended to boost the security strength of the military.

Mr. Collins said everyone will be served based on a first come, first served basis.

Assistant Minister Collins indicated that this year's recruitment is targeting 350 persons, but they are going to recruit the first 75 persons and then complete the process later.

Prior to the Armed Forces of Liberia's recruitment exercise, the United Nations called on the Government of Liberia to beef up the security's numerical strength to 20,000 in order to help the country quickly address security concerns.

Mr. Collins noted that the AFL's recruitment process will be done for all citizens from the 15 counties who are desiring to join the army.

He said the army has divided the country into four zones for the recruitment process.

"We have the central region which consists of Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties and their recruitment center is at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia from January 4, 2022, and ends February 5, 2022," said Mr. Collins.

"The western region which includes Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties' recruitment is at Tubmanburg City from February 7, 2022, and ends February 19, 2022," he added.

Mr. Collins noted further that recruitment for the northern region which includes Bong, Nimba, and Lofa will be done at the Gbarnga Sports Stadium from February 21 and ends March 5, 2022.

For the south-eastern region that consists of Grand Kru, River Cess, Maryland, Sinoe, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh, he said recruitment will be at the Zwedru Multilateral High School from March 7, 2022, and ends March 19, 2022.

Collins said they are now taking the military to the people to avoid citizens converging at one location which at times contributed to people sleeping along the streets to meet up with time.

Regarding eligibility criteria for enlistment, he said cadets shall be a volunteer, a citizen of Liberia, fully vaccinated of Covia, and should be between 18-35 years.

For his part, the Chief of Recruitment, 1st Sgt. Austine T. Doe described the recruitment process as mobile recruitment because they will make sure they get to everyone.

"During our pre-recruitment with the females, we had eight hundred females that participated in the process and they went through successfully and nothing happened to them," he said.