Liberia: UNDP Turns Over to Ministry of Agriculture Assorted Supplies to Boost the Sector

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has received over US 200,000 dollars' worth of assorted supplies of power tillers, motorbikes, and 14.3 metric tons of Nerica seed rice to support farmers & extension services.

This support is part of a 5-year UNDP Liberia Livelihood and Employment Creation Project that seeks to engage the poor and vulnerable populations in socio-economic activities to improve income and livelihood.

The project targets vulnerable populations in seven counties- Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Lofa, Nimba, and Grand Gedeh.

"UNDP Liberia recognizes the importance of the agriculture sector for improving livelihoods & reducing poverty in Liberia," said Deputy Resident Representative for Operations Thanbani Mabodoko when officially turning over the supplies that will be used to help empower farmers.

Mr. Thabani noted that the project has achieved satisfying results so far, including support to vulnerable populations, more than 400 farmers, financial grants and training for more than 50 business start-ups and local agri-businesses.

Receiving the items at a brief ceremony on Tuesday 14, December 2021, Deputy Agriculture Minister Robert Fagans described the gesture as a "great accomplishment" for climate-smart operations in Liberia's agriculture sector.

Mr. Fagans expressed appreciation to UNDP promising to ensure that farmers qualified to receive such support will use the supplies to increase their yields using mechanized farming methods, which he considers a test case for the country.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture has already sent the seed rice to Bong County where some farmers there will soon have access to it.

Also at the brief ceremony, Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business Debra Neebo mentioned that the Ministry would hold the Ministry of Agriculture accountable for the proper use of the supplies given to farmers.

She encouraged the MOA to put in place an effective asset management system that keeps track of the use of all assorted equipment and supplies.

UNDP is working in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture to support the Government's efforts to strengthen business and enterprise development services for MSMEs by promoting access to finance, capacity building and innovation.

UNDP's five-year Livelihood & Employment Creation project is providing assistance. The MSMEs Financing Study is one of the key deliverables of the Project.