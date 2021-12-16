Liberia: Paralympic to Recruit Players

16 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Paralympic Committee (LNPC) says as an umbrella organization, it intends to recruit, train and expose physically-challenged athletes here for national, regional, and internationally organized sporting competitions.

According to the LNPC, like any other sporting federation or association, its responsibility is to ensure the national Paralympic team represents Liberia at international sporting competitions.

It says the LNPC will continue to work with the core values of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to promote without discrimination, sports for people with disabilities.

It promises to expand sporting opportunities from developmental to elite level for persons with disabilities and to create conditions for athletes' empowerment and promotional activities.

"We intend to assist and encourage educational programs and promotional activities by developing opportunities for female athletes and those with severe disability in sports at all levels and in all structures," LNPC says.

To date, the committee has represented Liberia at several internationally sanctioned competitions including the Paralympic Games in London 2012 and at Tokyo 2020.

The LNPC was formed in 2004 and accredited by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and later became a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as the sole body sanctioned to represent the IPC in Liberia and to regulate all Paralympic sports locally.

The IPC organizes Paralympic Games and functions as the international federation for nine sports. Founded on 22 September 1989 in Düsseldorf, West Germany, its mission is to "enable Paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world." Furthermore, the IPC wants to promote Paralympic values and to create sport opportunities for all persons with a disability, from beginner to elite level.

A fifteen-member Governing Board oversees the IPC between meetings of the General Assembly. Dr. Robert D. Steadward became the first President in 1989. Since 2017, Andrew Parsons is the current President of the IPC.

