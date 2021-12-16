Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 11 Million Jabs Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered till December 15 reached 11,144,463, the Health Ministry said.

This includes 6,349,206 first shots, 4,131,359 boosters, 638,488 third doses and 25,410 travel shots.

Figures show 5,416,468 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,131,359 who got two doses and 1,285,109 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

45,789 jabs (17,014 first shots, 9,282 boosters, 19,141 third doses and 352 travel shots) were administered on December 15, the ministry specified.