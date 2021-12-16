Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 11 Million Jabs Administered So Far

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered till December 15 reached 11,144,463, the Health Ministry said.

This includes 6,349,206 first shots, 4,131,359 boosters, 638,488 third doses and 25,410 travel shots.

Figures show 5,416,468 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,131,359 who got two doses and 1,285,109 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

45,789 jabs (17,014 first shots, 9,282 boosters, 19,141 third doses and 352 travel shots) were administered on December 15, the ministry specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X