Liberia: HILA Supports Nation Building - Awards Winners At 2nd Annual Young Entrepreneurs Fair

Monrovia — HILA (Heritage International Leadership Academy) recognized three young promising entrepreneurs for Best Business Idea, Best Presentation, and Most Innovative Product and most importantly, how they intend to turn a profit on their idea. The winners were announced during the 2nd Annual Young Entrepreneurs Fair in front of an excited crowd of three hundred plus fair attendees.

Exhilarated and overwhelmed with emotion, 12th grader Jewel Taylor of Our Lady of Grace International School and owner of JT Delights; a cupcakes and pastry business, took 1st place with a USD 500 cash prize, 2nd place winner Jacob Yancouba, a 4th grader at HILA, received USD 250 for his stunning art drawings at Yancouba Art studio, and 3rd place winner, Jad El Ainein a 5th grader at HILA captured the judges with his visually appealing and tasty coconut drinks at Jad's Coconut.

The three judges expressed their enthusiasm for the young crop of entrepreneurs. They signaled that young adults entertaining the idea of business ownership is positive for the economy and the country.

Commenting on the fair, Edwina Crump Zackpah, a parent, said, "Absolutely, the event was great for the children; developing your kids' minds to be business-minded is the best a parent can do for their children. ... they're young, and they don't really know what they're going to be later in life. So, the more they try, the better they can choose what may work for them. To all the participants, keep trying; if you fail the first time, it's perfect. All it means is to keep trying."

Jewel Taylor, the 1st prize winner of $500.00, said, "I love sweets, and I started JT Delights because I knew kids love sweets as well as some adults. Baking makes me happy; I get to express myself through food, and people enjoy it. Hopefully, I will open a pastry store next year, with the hope of expanding it beyond Monrovia. It only takes hard work and dedication to get there. I did not sleep for two nights preparing for today's event. I am so grateful I won. Thanks to HILA for organizing the competition, and to my competitors, don't give up, keep working hard".

CEO of HILA Michelle Dennis -Wento said becoming an entrepreneur should be seen as another career option. Planting the seeds of business ownership in the minds youth is essential for job creation in communities and contributes to the building of generational wealth.

"We are thrilled to celebrate these young bright entrepreneurs. Their preparation and presentation were wonderful. We had 33 young entrepreneurs from all around Monrovia and different schools. The community partnered with us to make the event successful. I'm impressed with the turn-out today. It is important that Liberians take back their economy, and I think it starts with the youth and their mindset because the private sector is the community that grows the economy. Next year, the event will be bigger and more successful because we hope to get children from counties throughout the country to participate."

HILA would like to recognize Nexium Petroleum, G-5 Plus Breweries, Bility Development Foundation, City Builders, Lemu's Clearing & Forwarding, and Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Deputy Speaker, 54th Legislature, House of Representatives for their contribution to the 2nd Annual Youth Entrepreneurs Fair. Your generosity was humbling and inspiring.