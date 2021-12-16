Liberia: Nationwide Recruitment Drive Kicks Off On January 4, 2022

Barclay Training Center — The Armed Forces of Liberia has announced January 4, 2022, as the beginning date for its nationwide recruitment drive intended to augment the strength of the AFL.

The AFL said it will recruit Liberian citizens between the ages of 18-35 years, who are desirous of being enlisted into the Armed Forces of Liberia.

According to the Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, Sam Collins, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia will not compromise the values and norms that the new AFL was built on, stressing that the recruitment drive is voluntary, and that those wanting to join the AFL will have to do so on merit.

The Assistant Defense Minister was quick to rally the support of the public in helping the AFL to recruit the best, by providing needed information on recruits with bad human rights records and other forms of bad behaviors.

Minister Collins said the public involvement in the recruitment process is cardinal to the professionalization of the Armed Force of Liberia.

The nationwide recruitment drive will take place in four geographical regions. The four geographical regions are Central Region, Western Region, Northern Region and South-Eastern Region.

The Central Region consists of Montserrado, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties with recruitment center at the Barclay Training Center. Central Region recruitment will run from January 4 to February 5, 2022. The Western Region includes Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbapolu counties with recruitment center at the Tubmanburg City. Western Region recruitment will run February 7 to 19, 2022. The Northern Region is made up of Lofa, Bong, and Nimba counties. The Gbarnga Sports Stadium is the recruitment center, and recruitment will run from February 21 to March 5, 2022. Lastly, the South-Eastern Region includes Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru, River Cess and Sinoe counties. South-Eastern Region recruitment center is the Zwedru Multilateral High School and recruitment will run from March 7 to March 19, 2022.

Liberian citizens wanting to be enlisted in the Armed Forces of Liberia must be cleared of any human rights abuses or violations, they must be a high school graduate or its vocational equivalent from a recognized vocational institution, they must be physically and medically fit, they must have a bachelor degree and above; they must be fully vaccinated against (COVID-19), they must have birth and health certificates and national identification cards such as national identification card, voter's ID, or passport and bring along two passport size photos.