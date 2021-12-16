Liberia: LACC Recommends Dismissals of NEC Chair, Procurement Head Over U.S.$182k Thermometer Scandal

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has recommended the dismissal of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah and the Head of the Procurement Committee of NEC for alleged corruption.

Recently, the entire leadership of the NEC was subjected to a criminal investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission surrounding a US$180,000 pieces of thermometers that were purchased by the institution for the just ended By-Elections in four Countries.

LACC Chairman Cllr. Edward Martin disclosed on Wednesday, December 15 that the NEC Boss and the head of the procurement committee were indicted pieces of by LACC criminal investigation finding for alleged corruption.

Cllr. Edward Martin said that the NEC Boss reportedly confessed awarding the contract to her brother David Brown, Vice President for Operation of the Tuma Enterprise Incorporated during the investigation without disclosing her interest.

"DURING the investigations, Madame Dividatta Browne Lansana admitted and confirmed to the investigation that Mtotaling Brown, Vice President for Operations of TUMA Enterprises is her brother from the same father, while Arnold Badio, owner and incorporator of Tuma Enterprise Inc. is a brother to David Browne from the same Mother," Cllr. Martins stressed.

Cllr. Martins said the National Elections Commission also awarded a certificate of Completion to Tuma Enterprises on October 24, 2021, and paid a full amount of US$182,320.00 while the stipulated date for the contract to end was November 20, 2021.

The Anti-Graft Chief maintained that the NEC boss and the head of the Procurement Committee needed to be discharged of their duties claiming that their action violates Chapter 1, Section 1 &3 of the National Code of Conduct for all public officials which amount to a conflict of interest.

FrontPage Africa Judicial Reporter noted that the LACC's investigation come when it was widely reported that the NEC Commissioners spent 180-Thousand United States Dollars to rent several pieces of thermometer for the conduct of the just-ended By-Elections in four Countries.

The commission's recommendation was contained in its final investigative reports on the allegation of conflict of interest and financial improprieties into the procurement of thermometers by the commission.

The LACC in its November 2021 investigation, reported that elections authorities were conflicted in the award of the contract and did not follow procurement regulations and there was no value for money.

"These allegations found the bases for the commencement of investigations into the matter," Cllr. Martins said.

Part II, Section2.2 of the Act establishing the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission describes insider trading as an act of corruption and also in violation of section 15.3 (predicate offenses for money laundering under section 15.2 of the Money laundering Act of 2012 which provides(t) Insider Trading and Market Manipulations.

Subsequently, the indictment will be drawn for court's prosecution, the LACC maintained.

It can be recalled that the entire Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission has been subjected to investigation by the LACC following report that the Commission spent US$182,000 to rent 20 facial recognition thermometers for the by-elections in four counties.

According to reports, the thermometers were intended to detect temperature of voters during the November 16 by-elections in Bomi, Nimba, Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties.

It was being rented from Tuma Enterprise and expected to perform non-contact automatic body temperature detection, brush human face, and perform high-precision infrared human temperature acquisition, and high effect.

The NEC reportedly rented each of the equipment for US$9,166 though a single piece cost not more than US$1,500.

The NEC was accused of secretly outsourcing the contract to Tuma Enterprise, a company with an alleged "link to Floyd Sayor," a Commissioner at NEC, without a bidding process.

A proforma invoice, dated September 9, 2021, shows a breakdown of costs for all the equipment and accompanying services for setup and installation, totaling 182,320 for 20 units of the equipment.

The Daily Observer reported that the proforma invoice details include "customizable COVID-19 preventive measures, contactless temperature checks with accuracy within 0.5 degrees and facial detection indicating mask-wearing," among others.