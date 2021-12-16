Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Addresses the Ruler of Ras Al Kaiman At UAE - Raps On Covid and Recovery Plans

Monrovia — On Sunday, the Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, had the opportunity as a guest of the Ruler of Ras Al Kaiman of the UAE; to be a Special Guest of Honor of the Global Citizens Forum.

Dr. Howard-Taylor, according to a release from the Office of the Vice President, the only female of Government on the opening, had the opportunity to speak about Africa Post COVID and recovery plans.

During her deliberations, she spoke that Africa was not the originator of the pandemic, yet most African Nations continue to keep their doors open. She also said that the incident numbers have, thankfully, remained very low.

She was concerned that though this was so, the new variant had caused Western nations to begin to put African Nations on lockout while allowing their citizens to travel. She said this was unfair treatment.

But VP Howard-Taylor was quick to point out that humans may have to learn to live with this virus and so must look at means for survival; such as putting funds together to purchase what was needed, partnering with Pharmaceutical companies to establish manufacturing plants on the Continent and rigorously following COVID protocols.

The Vice President also had an opportunity during the two-day Summit to meet with the Ruler to speak about Liberia. The Ruler expressed his gratitude that Dr. Taylor accepted the invitation to attend the Summit and looked forward to working with her shortly.